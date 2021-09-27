Indraprastha Gas, SDMC sign pact to set up waste-to-energy plant in Delhi

Indraprastha Gas Ltd today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Delhi Municipal Corporation to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Delhi. It will be used to convert Municipal Solid Waste into compressed biogas for use as fuel for running vehicles.

The pact was signed as part of the SATAT (Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation) initiative of the government. By using Municipal Solid Waste as input, this initiative involves an approach to reduce municipal waste on one hand and produce clean energy on the other in a sustainable manner.

The MoU will be another step towards developing an ecosystem in the country for the production of compressed biogas from various waste and biomass sources, leading to benefits like remunerative income to farmers, employment generation, effective waste management, etc, statement said. The initiative is also in line with the goals of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Swachh Bharat Mission, it added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other senior officials from the ministry, SDMC and IGL.

Puri said solid waste is a big problem in the country and needs to be solved quickly. "Only 14 per cent of the solid waste was processed in 2014 but in seven years, the figure has gone up to 70 per cent due to the success of Swachh Bharat Mission."

He said the MoU should lead to quick implementation of the project and became a basis for more such projects.

