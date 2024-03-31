Modi government could bring back curbs on solar imports in bad news for China

India is reportedly mulling curbs on imported solar energy modules to help domestic manufacturers who had complained of cheaper shipments from abroad, especially China.

The Centre had temporarily eased rules which end on March 31 and an approved list of domestic models and manufacturers will come back into effect the next day, the renewable energy ministry said in a statement on its website.

Related Articles

The list bars imported modules from being used in the country.

The curbs are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to gain self-dependence in energy by encouraging local solar panel output.

In addition to mandating government approval for module suppliers, the country has imposed import taxes on solar power hardware. India relaxed the ‘approved list’ rules after the government realized domestic capacity couldn’t meet demand, resulting in a yearlong hiatus that drove a flood of imports from China and Vietnam.

“Due to the exemption, domestic module makers manufacturers suffered business losses, as large orders went to China. That resulted in under-utilization of domestic capacity,” Ashwani Sehgal, president of Indian Solar Manufacturers Association, told Bloomberg. “We expect our sales volumes and capacity use to rise now.”