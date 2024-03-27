Adani Green Energy shares climb as Adani firm starts operations at Rajasthan solar power plant

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 2 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the Adani group firm operationalises a 180 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan. The plant, which is situated at Devikot in Jaisalmer, has a 25-year power purchase agreement with SECI. It would produce 540 million units annually, mitigating 0.39 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, the renewable energy company said.

Following the development, the stock rose 1.91 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,893.90.The stock is up 92 per cent in the last one year.

Adani Green Energy said the 180 MW solar plant would power over 1.1 lakh homes. "Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers (HSAT) have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day. The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC), anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of AGEL’s renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance," Adani Green said.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy's operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW, the largest in India.

"AGEL continues to play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy, contributing to the nation’s goal of achieving energy security and enabling India’s transition to a low-carbon economy," the company said.

AGEL develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind and hybrid renewable power plants. With a locked-in growth trajectory up to 21.8 Gigawatt (GW), Adani Green Energy currently has an operating renewable portfolio close to 9.8 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states. The company has set a target of achieving 45 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonization goals.