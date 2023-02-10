‘Nation on the cusp of solar revolution’: Sterling and Wilson Global CEO Amit Jain

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group global CEO Amit Jain said in his keynote address at the Sterling and Wilson-Business Today Scripting a Renewable Future summit that India is on the cusp of a solar energy revolution. He added that solar energy will continue to dominate the new capacity additions in the renewable energy sector.

Further, he said that moving to renewable forms of energy is a good idea as geopolitical events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and rising energy and food prices are interconnected. Jain added that investment in solar energy will make India energy independent by 2047 as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jain stated that India is pioneering a new model of economic development which could avoid the carbon-intensive approach of development completely.

He furthermore noted, “The use of renewable energy not only helps in the primary objectives of advancing economic development and mitigating climate change but also improves energy security and energy access.”

#BTEvent | “The nation is on the cusp of solar energy revolution,” says Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group at Business Today & Sterling and Wilson's #RenewableEnergy summit. #RenewableEnergy



Watch Live- https://t.co/M2j8R9uEtj pic.twitter.com/XTaxC5Qx3f — Business Today (@business_today) February 10, 2023

Prime Minister Modi laid down India’s commitment to climate action in his COP26 address and in his Panchamrit statement. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech that green energy transition is one of the seven main priorities of the government.

The Sterling and Wilson global CEO elaborated, “This highlights the firm intent of the government to move rapidly towards carbon reduction and net zero. To achieve the commitment and target envisaged, the energy transition will be the most important pillar moving ahead.” Going ahead, he said India has taken great strides in moving towards achieving its energy targets.

Also read: Scripting a Renewable Future LIVE updates: Nation is on the cusp of solar revolution, says Amit Jain

Also watch: IND vs AUS 1st Test: Why Was Ravindra Jadeja Accused Of Ball Tampering?