Petrol prices slashed up to 27 paise, diesel up to 39 paise; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been reduced for the second straight day across all metros on Friday. Petrol prices in Delhi declined by 26 paise and diesel by 35 paise today, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In the past two days, petrol and diesel prices have been slashed by 41 paise and 54 paise, respectively in the national capital. The current price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.14 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.02 per litre.

In the last 18 days, diesel rates were cut nine times in Delhi--on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17 and 18 respectively, while oil companies slashed petrol prices six times--September 10, 12, 14,15, 17 and 18. Overall, petrol in Delhi has declined by 94 paise in September and diesel declined by Rs 1.54

Petrol and diesel prices also witnessed a dip in other metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol declined by 25 paise and diesel by 35 paise on September 18. At present, petrol stands at Rs 87.82 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.48 per litre in Mumbai.

On the other hand, in Chennai, petrol saw a marginal decline of three paise on Friday. Diesel rates reduced by 39 paise in past one day. The current diesel and petrol rates in Chennai are Rs 77.40 and Rs 84.21 per litre, respectively.

In Kolkata, petrol prices were slashed by 25 paise. The current petrol rates in the city stand at 82.67 per litre. Diesel prices in the city stood at Rs 75.52/litre after the reduction of 35 paise in 24 hours.

In Hyderabad, petrol declined by 27 paise and diesel by 38 paise. At present, petrol prices in Hyderabad have declined to Rs 84.33 per litre and diesel by 78.50/ litre.

Diesel and petrol rates have also fallen sharply in Bengaluru. Since yesterday, diesel prices have gone down 37 paise at Rs 76.25 per litre. Petrol prices were slashed by 26 paise in the city. At present, the petrol price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 83.7 per litre.

Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 18- Rs 81.14 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 18-Rs 87.82/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 18-Rs 84.21/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 18-Rs 82.67/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 18-Rs 84.33 /litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 18-Rs 83.7/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 18- Rs 79.32/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 18-Rs 81.64/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 18- Rs 72.02/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 18- Rs 78.48/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 18-Rs 77.40/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 18- Rs 75.52/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 18- Rs 78.50/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 18-Rs 76.25/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 18- Rs 72.49/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 18- Rs 72.33/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel by 0112 GMT.

