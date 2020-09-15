Petrol, diesel witness price cut for second day straight; check latest fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices have been reduced for the second straight day across all metros on Tuesday. Petrol prices in Delhi declined by 17 paise and diesel by 22 paise today, according to notifications by the state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer. In the past two days, petrol and diesel prices have been slashed by 31 paise and 37 paise, respectively in the national capital. The current price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.55 per litre and diesel at Rs 72.56 per litre.

In the last 15 days, diesel rates were cut seven times in Delhi--on September 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14 and 15 respectively, while oil companies have slashed petrol prices four times--September 10, 12, 14 and 15. Overall, petrol in Delhi has declined by 53 paise in September and diesel declined by Rs 1.

Petrol and diesel prices also witnessed a slump in other metro cities. In Mumbai, petrol declined by 17 paise and diesel by 24 paise on September 15. At present, petrol stands at Rs 88.21 per litre and diesel at Rs 79.05 per litre in Mumbai.

In Chennai and Kolkata, diesel rates were cut by 21 paise ad 22 paise, respectively on September 15, while in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, diesel prices fell by 24 paise each on Tuesday.

On the other hand, petrol rates slipped by 17 paise and 15 paise in Kolkata and Chennai today. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, petrol prices decreased by 18 paise each.

Prices vary from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Meanwhile, oil prices have inched lower as a bleaker outlook for global fuel demand prompted fresh selling. Brent crude was down 3 cents or 0.1 per cent at $39.58 barrel by 0102 GMT, reversing earlier gains, Reuters reported.

