Petrol, diesel rates fall by 13 paise; check out the latest prices

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) lowered petrol and diesel prices on Saturday, cutting fuel rates by 13 paise across major metros. In Delhi, petrol is being sold at Rs 81.86 per litre, whereas diesel costs Rs 72.93 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel Rs 79.45 per litre.
In Chennai and Hyderabad, petrol will cost Rs 84.85 per litre and Rs 85.08 per litre, respectively, after prices were slashed 12 paise. Petrol prices stood at Rs 82.19 per litre in Noida, Rs 80.02/litre in Gurgaon and Rs 83.49 per litre in Kolkata.
Petrol and diesel prices change daily based on global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rate. In India, new rates become applicable from 6:00 am every morning. To calculate the petrol and diesel price for the day, base price, freight costs, excise duty, VAT, dealer commission and other costs are added.
Check latest and revised petrol rates here
- Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 81.86 per litre
- Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 88.51 per litre
- Petrol price in Gurgaon: Rs 80.02 per litre
- Petrol price in Noida: Rs 82.19 per litre
- Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 84.52 per litre
- Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 84.85 per litre
- Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 83.36 per litre
- Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 85.08 per litre
Check latest and revised diesel rates here
- Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 72.93 per litre
- Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 79.45 per litre
- Diesel price in Gurgaon: Rs 73.40 per litre
- Diesel price in Noida: Rs 73.24 per litre
- Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 77.22 per litre
- Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 78.26 per litre
- Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 76.43 per litre
- Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 79.49 per litre
