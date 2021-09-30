Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd bags first waste-to-energy project worth Rs 1,500 cr

Solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited announced on Thursday that its waste-to-energy business has received its first order worth Rs 1,500 crore from a leading energy assets developer in the UK and Europe.

Last month, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited had announced the expansion of its renewable energy offerings to include hybrid energy, energy storage and waste-to-energy solutions.

Commenting on bagging the order, Amit Jain, Global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Solar Group said, "This is a double delight since it is also our first order in the European market, further cementing our position as the most trusted partner in the EPC segment. Since waste-to-energy projects have a larger execution period, through such orders, the Company will be able to manage a consistent revenue stream year-on-year."

The firm explained that the facility will process 23.2 tonnes of non-recyclable solid municipal waste per hour, diverting over 185,600 tonnes of waste each year. The facility will generate around 19.6 MW of energy, enough to power over 30,000 homes, and will also provide heat that can be used by nearby businesses, noted the company in an official statement.

It stated that the scope of this project includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and testing of the facility. The order also includes "Boiler (fuel - Refused Derived Fuel), 19 MWe steam turbine generator and condensor, pollution control equipment, water treatment plant, associated balance of plant and subsequent O&M".

Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited added that the construction of the facility will begin in the October-December quarter of this fiscal year. It will take over three years to commission.

