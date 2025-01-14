Support commercialisation of green technologies: Industry players 

According to industry players, the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme should support the commercialisation of green technologies to incentivise industry to augment manufacturing and development in the sector.

The PLI scheme offers significant benefits to eligible manufacturers, including financial incentives, enhanced competitiveness, and reduced import dependence.

“The PLI scheme is delivering. It has made a supply-side intervention but needs to be combined with the demand side. In the green industry, there is a need to bring demand-side intervention,” said Gyanesh Chaudhary, CMD, Vikram Solar.

He further explains how the Ujala Scheme, in which the government distributes LED bulbs at a subsidised rate to consumers across the country, thereby encourages the adoption of energy-efficient lighting.

There has been a growing demand for monetary support from the government for commercial off take of green technologies developed by companies, keeping in mind that scaling up production would bring down the cost.

NTPC, country’s largest power generation company, is investing big in green technology through NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL).

The company is into green hydrogen, nuclear, technology to convert carbon from fossil fired plant to valuable fuel and chemicals.

Sangeeta Kaushik, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), NTPC emphasised on the need for the support price for commercialisation of green technologies.

“Bigger players will get into commercialisation of these technologies if there is a right price for off take and that need support,” she said.

She mentioned that when the solar was developing, the company created NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited that created a confidence among developers and market changed for good.

“From prototype to commercialisation, an entire ecosystem need to work and issues to be identified,” she said.