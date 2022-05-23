Tata Motors, Tata Power team up to build a solar rooftop expansion project in Pune

Reiterating Tata Group’s promise toward sustainable management, the conglomerate's automobile and energy arms -- Tata Motors and Tata Power -- have teamed up to develop a 7-megawatt peak (MWp) solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle plant in Chikhali, Pune, the two companies said today in a joint statement.



Earlier, the two companies had already installed a 10MWp on-site solar project. With this latest installation, Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle plant will become India’s largest on-site solar project.



By signing a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for this particular project, the two companies said that they have taken a step ahead to build a sustainable future.



This installation is expected to generate 23 million units of electricity, lessening 5.23 lakhs tonnes of carbon dioxide, which could be equivalent to planting 8.36 lakh trees over a lifetime, Tata Motors and Tata Power claimed in their joint statement.



Talking about the project, Rajesh Khatri, Vice President, Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has been working towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions to achieve Net Zero Emission goal. With fresh agreement to install an additional Roof Top solar plant of 7 MWp in our Pune plant in association with Tata Power, we will move closer to our goal of 100% Renewable Energy. Post commissioning of this capacity, we will become the largest onsite solar installation in India.”



The automobile major also said that it is committed to using 100 per cent "renewable energy in its operations" and it has taken many steps towards this objective, which includes the plan to procure 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.



Commenting on the project expansion, Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief – New Business Services, Tata Power, said, "India's largest on-site solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant is a testament to our shared goal of being green in our businesses. The project reinforces Tata Power's position as one of India's top renewable energy players, offering considerable value to its partners through its project execution capabilities and technical expertise."

Also Read: Bajaj Finserv MARKETS: One-stop Shop for ICICI Credit Cards and Helpline Numbers

Also Read: Adani Power stock hits record high, here's why