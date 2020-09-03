scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Tata Power gets order worth Rs 490 crore for 2 Pinaka regiments

The contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System

Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers. Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher RocketSystem is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system.

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.

Also read: Power generation companies asked to cap late payment surcharge at 12%

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos