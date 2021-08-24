Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 150 MW solar project in Rajasthan

Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) has commissioned a 150 MW Solar Power project in Rajasthan’s Loharki village. With the latest installation in Rajasthan, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2,947 MW (2,015 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind). Tata Power also has 1,084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

This project, spread across 756 acres of land, is expected to generate over 350 million units per annum. This installation is likely to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. Around 6.5 lakh modules, 48 inverters, 720 km of DC cable and 550 manpower have been utilised to ensure smooth processing of this installation, as per the official release.

“The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India,” Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Saha said.

TPREL has completed this project well within the stipulated time through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was inked between TPREL and TPC-D.

Earlier this month, TPREL commissioned a 100 MQW solar project in Gujarat’s Raghanesda Solar Park. This plant is expected to generate 255 million units in the first year of its operation and will also reduce 2 lakh tones of carbon emission every year.

