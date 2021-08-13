Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Raghanesda Solar Park, Gujarat. The Park, located in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, is one of the biggest solar parks in the country.

The installation of the solar power plant is a landmark for TPREL, a subsidiary of Tata Power, as it is expected to generate 255 million units in the first year of its operation. It will also reduce 2,00,000 tonnes of carbon emission every year.

The project was awarded by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL). With this addition of 100 MW, the total installed capacity of TPREL will be 2,797 MW, with 1,865 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind. It also has another 1,234 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said on the achievement of TPREL, “We are proud to announce that TPREL has commissioned the 100-MW project at one of the biggest solar parks in the country in Gujarat. We are steadfast in our conviction towards promoting the realisation of clean and green energy in the country through solar power generation.”

Despite several challenges the industry faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines.

Founded in 1911, Tata Power is the country’s largest integrated power company. It is involved in the generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy, transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistics and trading.

Also Read: Tata Power share hits 52-week high post Q1 results; here's what brokerages say

Also Read: Tata Power to set up EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps