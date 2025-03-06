AAP ignored central funds for Infra; new Delhi govt gears up for Rs 1,200 Cr infra push

The National Capital is set to witness a major push in road infrastructure as the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, led by Minister Nitin Gadkari, is preparing to allocate Rs 1,200 crore to the Delhi government in the coming days, sources told Business Today.

The funds, sanctioned under the Central Road & Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), aim to expedite critical road projects that have been pending for years. The move signals a shift in governance, with the new administration in Delhi determined to fully utilise central funds for urban development, the source added.

Despite multiple reminders, the previous AAP-led Delhi government failed to claim CRIF allocations for several years. In 2021-22, Rs 27.20 crore was sanctioned under the fund but remained unclaimed. Similarly, in 2022-23, Rs 32.04 crore was allocated but not utilized. Sources indicate that these missed opportunities contributed to delays in road expansion and maintenance, impacting commuters and overall city infrastructure.

CRIF, funded through a cess, excise duty, and customs duty on motor spirit such as petrol and high-speed diesel, plays a crucial role in financing road infrastructure projects across the country. While other states have consistently leveraged this fund for development, Delhi lagged behind under the previous administration, despite the city's growing transportation needs.

Another source said: "With a change in leadership, the new government in Delhi is focused on making full use of the "double engine" model—where both the state and central governments work in tandem to accelerate development. Nearly 10 key road projects in the capital have been identified as a priority, and efforts are underway to ensure swift execution with central support"

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday to discuss the roadmap for infrastructure improvements.