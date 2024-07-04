BEML on track to deliver all 10 Vande Bharat sleeper racks by year-end, trial run likely by August

As the Indian Railways looks to complete trials of the first Vande Bharat sleeper rakes by August, Bangalore-based manufacturer BEML is on track to deliver all 10 trainsets by the end of the year and is looking for a repeat order.

The sleeper version of Vande Bharat will have all AC coaches like Rajdhani Express and will be equipped with modern infrastructure.

BEML, a PSU, bagged the first order worth Rs 675 crore of the sleeper versions from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai last year.

Initially, the plan was that Vande Bharat sleeper would hit the rails in March, before the general elections, but it got delayed due to some technical reasons.

Recently, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw said now the trials will happen by mid-August.

According to BEML, some of the items that are free issues from ICF started flowing in from May 15 and the first proto has to undergo extensive trials and the Commission of Railway Safety inspection.

“We hope it will be done in two months, then by September we will start delivering the balance 9 rakes also, and we can do that at the rate of 2 to 3 rakes a month. So we intend to finish everything by December,” the management said during the latest investor call.

Each rake will consist of 16 coaches -- 11 AC III tier, four AC II tier and one AC I tier. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains designed by BEML prioritise both aesthetic appeal and functionality in their interiors, sleeper berths, and exteriors. From the front nose cone to interior panels, seats and berths, interior lights, couplers, gangways, and beyond, every element is meticulously designed to meet the exacting standards of the sleeper trainset.

The PSU expected a repeat order from the Indian Railways after delivering the first 10 trainsets. The other players – RVNL, BHEL, and Titagarh manufacturing sleeper coaches are expected to provide the prototype by mid of next year or later, giving BEML the first-mover advantage to bag more contracts.

The Railways’ plan of connecting important cities and various routes of the country by 2029 with about 250 Vande Bharat sleeper trains is on track.

According to brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilldhar, the company already has a presence in making mainline and suburban rail coaches, but its recent order win for 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets has enhanced its value proposition by providing an entry point into the Vande Bharat ecosystem.

“On May 23, BEML was awarded a contract worth Rs 675 crore from Indian Railways’ Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to produce India’s first 10 Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets. With a pipeline of 400 Vande Bharat train tenders to be awarded over the next 3-4 years, we believe successful execution of this order can put BEML in a strong position to win new contracts,” said a report by the firm.