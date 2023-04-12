BHEL-led consortium to build 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)-led consortium will be building 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train after it was given a mega tender from the Indian Railways. Technology Partner, a consortium formed by BHEL and Titagarh Wagons, will supply sleeper-class Vande Bharat trains in 72 months and look into their upkeep for 35 years after supplies.

A regulatory filing by BHEL stated that the consortium will undertake comprehensive maintenance of the same for 35 years in accordance with the terms of the agreement. The rate is Rs 120 crore per train, and an additional order for AMC has also been placed for 35 years.

The consortium will also equip, upgrade, operate and maintain the place provided in the manufacturing unit at Integral coach factory (ICF) Chennai and two depots assigned by Indian Railways, according to the filing.

“BHEL-Titagarh Wagons consortium has to manufacture and maintain the 80 Vande Bharat Trainsets including upgradation of Government Manufacturing Units and Trainset Depots,” the filing stated.

Following the news, Titagarh Wagons and BHEL shares gained 2 per cent in the morning trading hours on April 12.

At 12.00 pm, Titagarh Wagons was trading at Rs 296.65, up by 1.63 per cent on the BSE.

At 12.00 pm, BHEL was trading at Rs 72.40, up by 0.64 per cent on the BSE.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi flagged off Rajasthan's first and the country's 15th Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing.

At the launch, Modi said the Vande Bharat Express enriches the spirit of 'India First, Always First'. "It has become synonymous with development, modernity, self-reliance and stability. The Vande Bharat Express will immensely benefit the tourism industry of Rajasthan," he said.

Rajasthan’s new Vande Bharat Express

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantonment Vande Bharat Express is the world's first semi high-speed passenger train on high-rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. It will cover the distance between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment in five hours and 15 minutes, which is faster than Shatabdi Express’ average timing of about 7 hours.

The train's inaugural route will be between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment. The regular service will begin on April 13. The train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment and will stop at Jaipur, Alwar, and Gurugram.

