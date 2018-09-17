Delhi govt rejects Sarai Kale Khan station proposal for Delhi-Meerut high-speed rail project

The Delhi government has rejected the National Capital Region Transport Corporation's (NCRTC) proposal to build an elevated station at Sarai Kale Khan for the high-speed Delhi-Meerut corridor. The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 55 minutes.

The Delhi government said that the construction of the station would delay the redevelopment project of the existing Sarai Kale Khan inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) by more than two years. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Sarai Kale Khan station was supposed to be the starting point of the RRTS line from Delhi. However, State Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot returned the file on September 12 saying that the government would approve the station only if it's according to the previous plan in which the station was designed to be underground.

The minister further stated that while changing the station's design, the Delhi government was not kept in loop by the NCRTC. He further stated that at least 11 approvals including DDA, ASI, Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), fire department, forest department, environment department have been taken to start work on the ISBT project. If the project is delayed, approvals will have to be taken again which will delay the project massively, the minister pointed out.

The Sarai Kale Khan ISBT currently sees a daily average footfall of 57,000 passengers, which was estimated to touch 97,000 after the redevelopment. The multi-modal hub is designed to connect the ISBT with the Delhi-Meerut RRTS line, the Nizamuddin railway station, the Nizamuddin metro station of the Delhi Metro's Pink Line as well as the bus stand.