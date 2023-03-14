Delhi-Gurugram Expressway: NHAI set to discontinue fixed toll; here's all you need to know

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is reportedly planning to discontinue the 'fixed' toll system on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and replace it with a new system.

Under the new system, the highways authority is likely to bring in "pay per road use" under which travellers will pay only for the actual distance travelled on the expressway instead of paying a fixed fare like earlier, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The "pay per road use" system, also called as open road tolling, comprises automatic cameras that can identify a vehicle travelling on the highway and facilitate their toll to be collected electronically. It is done without the use of traditional toll booths.

According to the NHAI officials, automatic number plate reading cameras (ANPR) will be installed on all entries and exits of the 29km long expressway. Through this, users will be charged a toll based on the kilometres travelled.

Currently, the NHAI has opened the tender process for the system and it is likely to be implemented in the next six months. However, no fixed timelines have been set yet.

Dhruv Gupta, senior manager, NHAI told Hindustan Times, "Commuters will be charged toll digitally and this will be done through automatic number plate recognition cameras, which detect number plates. These cameras will be installed on all entries/exits of the expressway."

He also said that once the use-based toll system gets stabilised, the NHAI will take a call on removing the Kherki Daula toll plaza as users will be charged on the basis of road usage and not for entering the plaza.

The ANPR cameras will be used for detection of number plates and based on that toll will be collected automatically through FASTags.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the use of ANPR cameras for toll collection last year. He had said that these would be introduced on the Dwarka Expressway soon.

