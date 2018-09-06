Delhi's IGI and Noida's upcoming Jewar airport to be connected! Govt plans 40 km elevated road

To spruce up connectivity between Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and Greater Noida's proposed Jewar airport, the government is considering building a 40-km elevated road as an option. The Yamuna Authority has decided to conduct a feasibility study regarding this. The authority is also in the process of getting a consultant for the study and has floated an e-tender for the same. The consultant will also suggest funding pattern, revenue estimates etc.

CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority Arunveer Singh said that they have made a terms of reference to select the best-suited public transport system for the project, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. The options for that include Hyperloop, Rapid Rail Transport System (RRTS), Pod Taxi, Tram, Bus Rapid Transit, Metrino among multiple alternatives. However, metro rail will not be one of the options considered.

YEIDA officials informed that the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) that was earlier given the responsibility of conducting a feasibility study limited itself from only studying the Rapid Metro system due to technical reasons.

The new elevated road will not only make commuting easier but will also help in the transportation of goods, YEIDA officials said.

The annual passenger capacity of the IGI Airport is around 62 million. While currently approximately 60 million passengers transit through the airport annually, it is estimated to touch 80-85 million by 2020. As an increase in passengers has constrained the IGI Airport in terms of space and facilities, Jewar airport will address the spillover.

Once the Jewar airport is done and becomes functional, it will be the second international airport in the national capital region (NCR) after IGI Airport. The construction work of the airport is expected to start by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh and YEIDA are working overtime and holding meetings in all the villages to seek the consent of farmers to acquire land for construction of the Jewar airport.

