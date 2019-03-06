Delhi Metro Blue Line extension: Check opening date, stations, facilities on Noida City Centre-Electronic City stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate a new stretch of the Delhi Metro Blue Line on March 8, officials said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 9.4-km Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section on the Delhi Metro Red Line on the same day. Additionally, he is scheduled to flag off civilian flight operations from the Hindon airbase after the Red Line-stretch inauguration. The fully-elevated Delhi Metro Blue Line section that he is likely to inaugurate is the 6.6-km stretch from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City.

The new corridor was given approval by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Monday. This new stretch will take the rapid transit to the interiors of Ghaziabad for the first time.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming section of Delhi Metro between Noida City Centre and Noida Electronic City:

Stations

The new Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section consists of six stations - Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. This extended stretch will bring the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line closer to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation's (NMRC) Aqua Line that connects Noida and Greater Noida.

Section 52 of the DMRC's Blue Line is very close to the NMRC's Section 51 station on the Aqua Line.

Facilities

Facilitating last-mile connectivity between the two lines, authorities are planning to connect the two stations. There is a distance of around 300 metres between Sector 51 metro station in the Aqua Line and Sector 52 station in the Blue Line.

There is likely to be a dedicated pathway between the two stations as well as a carriage-way for e-rickshaws, officials said.

DMRC network

The Delhi Metro network currently spans 327 km with 236 stations. After the inauguration of the Red Line's Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda section and the Blue Line's Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section, the DMRC network will stretch to 343 km with 250 stations.

