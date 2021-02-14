FASTag mandatory from Feb 15 midnight: Be ready to pay double if your vehicle doesn't have FASTag

The Indian government has made it mandatory for all vehicles to use FASTag, an electronic toll collection, starting midnight of February 15. All lanes in the fee plazas on National Highways will be declared as "FASTag lane of the fee plaza" from the midnight of February 15, as per the guideline issued by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways on Sunday.

As per National Highways Fee Rules 2008, a double toll charge would be collected from the vehicles entering FASTag lanes without the tag or vehicle without valid, functional FASTag. This has been done to give prime importance to existing FASTag users and dissuade defaulters as well as to further encourage national highways commuters to adopt FASTags.

In a statement issued today, the ministry has clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. The Ministry had mandated fitment of FASTag in M&N categories of motor vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021.

M&N vehicles refers to vehicles having at least four wheels and used for the carriage of passengers (such as standard car with two, three, four doors) and power-driven vehicles having at least four wheels and used for the carriage of goods, respectively.

Category 'M' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. The category 'N' stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry persons in addition to goods.

However, in a respite to highway commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has withdrawn the requirement of maintaining a minimum amount in the FASTag wallet to ensure seamless movement at electronic toll plaza. According to the highway ministry, to increase the FASTag penetration and to reduce avoidable delays at the toll plazas, it has removed the mandatory threshold for the FASTag account or wallet. With this decision, a user will now be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account/ wallet balance is non-negative.

The guideline issued by the ministry pertains to the process of toll-collection, and all vehicles passing through a toll plaza are to have the FASTag, the electronic toll collection, affixed to their windshields.

What happens if someone does not have FASTag on their windscreen?

Since February 15, the government has made the installation of FASTag mandatory, therefore, one violating the norm will have to pay a hefty fine. (double the amount of the toll).

On which highways / roads FASTag can be used?

FASTag is presently operational at more than 240 toll plazas across national highways. More toll plazas will be brought under the FASTag programme in the future.

How to buy FASTag?

A customer may visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at toll plazas / issuer Aagency to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care number of the issuer agency to know more details.

Documents required to buy a FASTag?

Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag:

1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

2. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner

3. KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (Individual / corporate):

4. PAN Card/Passport/Voter ID Card

5. Aadhar Card (with address)

How to recharge my FASTag account?

You may recharge your FASTag account by making payment through cheque or online through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS or through Net Banking. The national highway authority also sells IHCML tags which are bank neutral. FASTag account can be recharged up to Rs one lakh.

If someone has more than vehicles, they will need to take two separate FASTags for each vehicle.

How would one report an incorrect deduction from his/her FASTag?

Customers can report an incorrect deduction by calling us at the customer care number of the issuer agency. The agency will review your request and necessary action.

What if someone sells/ transfers a car?

In case of the car being sold or transferred, only the Issuer Agency needs to be informed.

What if the FASTag gets damaged?

The vehicle owner should approach the Issuer Agency for replacement of FASTag.