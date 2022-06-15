Govt inaugurates first road constructed from steel slag in Surat

Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a six-lane highway in Surat made of steel slag -- a first for the country.

During the event Singh made special reference on the need to promote circular economy as the world is witnessing depletion of all types of natural resources.

The road constructed using 100 per cent steel-processed slag is a real example of converting ''waste into wealth'' and improving sustainability of steel plants, the minister said.

Slag is a by-product of steel manufacturing.

Use of such material in road construction shall not only increase its durability but also help in reducing the cost of construction as slag-based materials have better properties than natural aggregates, Singh said.

The use of steel slag in road construction will also address the shortage of natural aggregates in the country. The production of steel slag in India from different process routes is likely to increase by 2030.

Meanwhile, Steel maker AMNS India said the six-lane road of 1 kilometer was constructed using around 1 lakh tonnes of processed steel slag from its manufacturing plant in Hazira.

The road has been jointly made with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) -- a laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India said in a statement.



