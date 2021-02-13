Indian Railway's freight revenue surged past last fiscal for first time since pandemic

For the first time post the spread of COVID-19, Indian Railway's cumulative freight revenue surged past previous fiscal and stood at Rs 98,068.45 crore from April to February in FY 2020-21 compared to Rs 97,342.14 crore in the corresponding period of FY 2019-20.

According to the national transporter, on a month to month basis as well, in first 12 days of February, the railways has overtaken the freight revenue figures in last year by 5 per cent.

On a monthly basis, railway freight revenue has surged Rs 206 crore ahead in February 21 compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the estimates, freight revenue of the Railways stood at Rs 4,571 crore for the first 12 days of February as compared to Rs 4,365 crore for the same period last fiscal.

Incidentally, loading is also ahead by almost 8 per cent as compared to corresponding period last year.

"The railways has achieved this turnaround due to an extraordinary set of new initiatives being taken in improving business development, incentives, speed and customisation.

"It may be noted that freight loading has been showing higher figures since August 20 as compared to corresponding period of previous financial year. This is for the first time post Covid lockdown that freight revenue for the month has also been showing higher estimates as compared to last corresponding," the statement said.

