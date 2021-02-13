Will passenger train operations resume from April 1? Here is what railway ministry has to say

The railway ministry clarified on Saturday, February 13, that it has not fixed any date to resume all passenger train operations. The ministry's response came amid speculations doing rounds that Indian Railways is planning to restart all passenger trains from April.

The national carrier had suspended all passenger train services in March last year following the countrywide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been a series of reports in the media about resumption of full passenger train services from a given April date. Clarification is constantly being given to the media about it for last few days. It is being reiterated again that no such date has been fixed for resumption of all passenger trains operations," the railway ministry said in a release.

"Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner. Already more than 65% trains are running. More than 250 plus were added in January alone. More will be added gradually. All factors need to be taken care off and inputs of all stakeholders are to be factored," it added.

The ministry added that all stakeholders will be notified as and when it takes any decision regarding the resumption of the concerned services.

Earlier on Saturday, some media reports claimed full resumption of all passenger trains from April 1.

"All are requested to avoid speculation. Media and public will be duly informed as and when such a decision is taken," the ministry cleared.