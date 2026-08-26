L&T, FAYAT partner to bring BOMAG’s advanced road equipment to India: What it means for infrastructure

The partnership comes as India continues to invest heavily in highways, expressways, urban roads and other infrastructure, increasing the need for equipment that can improve construction productivity, road quality and maintenance efficiency.

BOMAG, headquartered in Germany, is part of FAYAT’s Road Equipment Division and is known for technologies used in road construction, maintenance and rehabilitation. FAYAT is France’s largest independent construction group and operates in more than 170 countries.

The specialised BOMAG range will complement L&T’s existing road machinery portfolio, allowing the company to address a broader range of applications across road construction and maintenance. The companies said the combination of BOMAG’s technology and L&T’s market reach and service capabilities would provide customers with a wider range of road machinery backed by local support.

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“Our Construction & Mining Machinery business has a long history of introducing advanced equipment technologies in India. In fact, we are the pioneers to introduce hydraulic excavators in India. The addition of BOMAG’s specialised road construction equipment further strengthens this legacy,” said Anil V Parab, Senior Executive Vice President and Whole-time Director - Manufacturing, L&T.

“L&T’s nationwide service network, supported by its central warehouse in Nagpur, will help ensure prompt technical support and dependable after-sales service throughout the equipment lifecycle. Together, L&T and FAYAT aim to enhance customer productivity, improve project efficiency and build a strong platform for long-term growth in the Indian market,” he added.

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Why the partnership matters for India

Specialised road construction equipment can improve the precision and consistency of road-building and rehabilitation work while reducing dependence on manual processes. Equipment such as road milling machines can support targeted road repairs, while soil stabilisers and cement spreaders can be used in road construction and strengthening applications.

Greater mechanisation could also help contractors execute large infrastructure projects more efficiently and potentially reduce construction and maintenance timelines. Access to global equipment technology, combined with local servicing and spare-parts availability through L&T, could further improve equipment uptime for Indian contractors.

Abhijit Som, Managing Director – FRED India, said India is a key strategic growth market for FAYAT as infrastructure investment continues.

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“India is a key strategic growth market for the FAYAT Group. As the country advances towards realising its vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, continued investment in infrastructure will drive demand for advanced, efficient and sustainable road construction solutions. With a legacy spanning several decades and a presence in more than 170 countries, FAYAT is well-positioned to bring its global expertise and technologies to support this growth,” Som said.

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“The introduction of BOMAG’s specialised road construction technologies in India, combined with L&T’s extensive market reach, deep customer relationships and service infrastructure, creates a compelling synergy. The partnership will enable customers to access advanced and reliable equipment solutions backed by strong local support,” he added.

L&T already markets construction and mining equipment including hydraulic excavators, dump trucks, surface miners, crushing solutions, wheel loaders and vibratory compactors. The addition of BOMAG’s specialised products expands its offering in the road machinery segment.

Founded in 1957, FAYAT operates across seven business lines, including road equipment, civil works, foundations, buildings and energy services, with a presence in more than 170 countries.

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