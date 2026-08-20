₹8,585 cr Jewar Road project: Why Greater Noida could emerge as North India’s next growth hub

The corridor will begin near the 24.8-km point of the Yamuna Expressway, close to Film City in YEIDA Sector 21, and connect with the Ganga Expressway near Syana in Bulandshahr. The project will cover 56 villages and is expected to improve both passenger and freight movement across the region.

Real estate growth

The latest road project adds another layer to the infrastructure being developed around Jewar. With the airport scheduled to become a major aviation and logistics hub, improved road connectivity could expand the catchment for residential, commercial and industrial development.

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Rohit Kishore, CEO, Hero Realty, said the airport could fundamentally alter Greater Noida's growth trajectory.

“The operationalisation of Noida International Airport at Jewar is set to transform Greater Noida's growth trajectory by enhancing connectivity, attracting investments and accelerating business expansion. As infrastructure continues to evolve around the airport, the region is expected to witness stronger economic activity, employment generation and real estate demand,” Kishore said.

He added that the region is developing a commercial and residential ecosystem that could strengthen its position as a growth hub.

“With a rapidly developing commercial and residential ecosystem, Greater Noida is well positioned to emerge as one of North India's most promising growth hubs, offering sustained value for homebuyers and long-term investors,” Kishore said.

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Industrial and logistics opportunities

The expressway is also expected to have implications beyond residential real estate. Its connection with the Ganga Expressway and NH-9 could improve access between the Jewar-Greater Noida belt and major industrial and commercial centres.

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Varun Garg, Director, Karyan Group, said the project could create a more integrated regional growth corridor.

“The proposed 74-km expressway connecting Jewar Airport with the Ganga Expressway is a significant step in building a more integrated regional growth corridor,” Garg said.

He said improved connectivity could strengthen passenger and freight movement while creating opportunities for logistics, warehousing, industrial and commercial development.

“Its linkage with NH-9 will further enhance regional connectivity, providing a more seamless connection between the Jewar–Greater Noida belt and key industrial and commercial hubs along the NH-9 corridor,” Garg said.

According to Garg, the combination of airport-led infrastructure and expanding social and business ecosystems could accelerate investment and urbanisation across Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway region.

Growth catalyst

The proposed alignment will also pass through New Noida, formally known as the Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region. This adds another major development node to the corridor, alongside Jewar Airport and Film City.

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Garuav K Singh, Founder & Chairman, Womeki Group, said the road project could strengthen the region's appeal for both developers and investors.

“The development of a direct expressway link between Jewar Airport and the Ganga Expressway will add another important layer to the region’s connectivity network,” Singh said.

He said better accessibility could expand the catchment of employment and business centres and improve the viability of residential and commercial developments.

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“With the airport, New Noida, Film City and multiple industrial and logistics initiatives progressing simultaneously, the Jewar–Greater Noida belt is evolving into a diversified economic corridor,” Singh said.

Wider push

The expressway is part of a broader infrastructure pipeline around Jewar and Greater Noida, including the Yamuna Pushta Elevated Road, Chilla Elevated Road and Faridabad-Jewar Greenfield Expressway. YEIDA has also approved proposals for a medical hub, university township, international stadium, interstate bus terminal, Taiwan City and pharmaceutical cluster.

The new expressway will be developed in two phases. The first will cover around 24 km between Bhaipur Brahmanan in Greater Noida and Bichaula village in Bulandshahr, while the second will extend roughly 50 km from Bichaula to Bahanpur in the Syana area.

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The project will include seven underpasses, 11 minor bridges, three major bridges, one flyover and four railway overbridges, along with service roads, drainage, fencing, CCTV surveillance and traffic-management systems.

The broader investment thesis for Greater Noida is therefore increasingly tied to the convergence of aviation, road infrastructure, industrial development and urbanisation. If the projects are delivered on schedule, the Jewar-Greater Noida belt could evolve beyond an airport-led development zone into a broader economic corridor supporting housing, offices, logistics, manufacturing and commercial activity.