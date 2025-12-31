Nashik to Solapur in 17 hours less: What the new Rs 19,142 crore highway will connect

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled greenfield Nashik–Solapur–Akkalkot corridor in Maharashtra at a total capital cost of Rs 19,142 crore. The 374-km project will be developed on BOT (Toll) mode and is aimed at strengthening integrated transport infrastructure under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan.

"This project will provide connectivity to important regional cities such as Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Solapur, connecting further to Kurnool," the Cabinet Committee said, adding that the corridor is designed to enable through connectivity from the west coast to the east coast.

The proposed greenfield corridor will connect to the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near the Vadhawan port interchange, the Agra–Mumbai corridor at Nashik via NH-60 (Adegaon), and the Samruddhi Mahamarg at Pangri near Nashik. On the eastern side, the project will integrate with four-lane corridors already under development from Chennai to Hasapur via Thiruvallur, Renigunta, Kadappa and Kurnool.

The Cabinet said the primary objective of the corridor is to improve travel efficiency. The project is expected to reduce travel time by 17 hours and cut travel distance by 201 km, bringing overall journey time down to approximately 17 hours, a 45% reduction from the current 31 hours.

"Nashik–Akkalkot connectivity will improve logistics efficiency for freight originating and terminating at major National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation nodes of Kopparthy and Orvakal," the statement said. It added that the Nashik–Talegaon Dighe stretch will also meet the long-standing requirement for a Pune–Nashik Expressway, identified by NICDC as part of a new expressway project being taken up by the Maharashtra government.

The government said the project provides high-speed corridor designed for improved safety and uninterrupted traffic movement, reducing travel time, congestion, and operating costs. "Importantly, the project will enhance the basic infrastructure in the region, contributing to the overall economic development of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Dharashiv, and Solapur districts."

The corridor will be a six-lane access-controlled highway with closed tolling, designed for average vehicular speeds of 60 kmph and a design speed of 100 kmph, ensuring safer, faster and uninterrupted movement of passenger and freight traffic. The project is also expected to reduce congestion and operating costs while improving road safety.

On employment generation, the Cabinet Committee said the project will create about 251.06 lakh man-days of direct employment and 313.83 lakh man-days of indirect employment, in addition to further job creation driven by increased economic activity along the corridor.