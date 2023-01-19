PM Modi to flag off two new Mumbai metro lines today; to be opened for commuters from January 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai today to inaugurate the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, which have been built at the cost of around Rs 12,600 crore. According to reports, the Prime Minister will also undertake a metro ride after the inauguration.

The metro line 2A connects Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West, while line 7 connects Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East. Line 2A is around 18.6 km long with 17 stations, while Line 7 is 16.5 km long with 13 stations.

The foundation stone of these lines was laid by the Prime Minister in 2015.

Mumbai metro line 2A shall provide interconnectivity with Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and Line 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) as well as the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). This project is likely to help ease in traffic congestion on one of the busiest routes -- New Link Road of Mumbai -- from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar.

Meanwhile, Metro Line 7 shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). It will provide connectivity between the Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, security has been beefed up with the Mumbai Police reportedly deploying its 4,500 personnel in the western suburbs as a part of security arrangement.

The Mumbai Police has further announced the deployment of four units of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and one unit each of the Anti-Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force, ANI reported.

The Prime Minster will reach Mumbai in the evening today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore.

After the inauguration of both the metro lines, these metros will be opened for commuters from January 20.

