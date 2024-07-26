Steel Secretary reviews NMDC's new R&D centre in Hyderabad

Union Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath recently visited NMDC's new state-of-the-art research and development facility in Hyderabad. During his visit, he reviewed the company's innovations, sustainable mineral processing technology, and future plans. NMDC, a Navaratna PSU, is involved in exploring various minerals, including iron ore, copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite, gypsum, bentonite, magnesite, diamond, tin, tungsten, graphite, and coal.

The newly inaugurated NMDC R&D Centre in Hyderabad features advanced instruments like an automated mineral analyser and an automated fusion bead-based X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyser. These tools ensure precise and efficient mineral characterisation. The Centre also has a dedicated facility for pelletisation studies, providing important data for setting up commercial pellet plants.

NMDC CMD Amitava Mukherjee said, "Embracing our responsibility to innovate and lead the Indian Mining Industry towards a sustainable future through research and development, we open the doors to NMDC's new state-of-the-art R&D Center. As we strive to innovate and inspire, we have not just invested in research here; we have invested in India's Future."

"This facility is a decisive step towards driving the digital transformation of India's largest iron ore producer and will further reinforce its commitment to Responsible Mining by building a sustainable ecosystem at its core," he added.

The NMDC R&D Centre houses several specialised laboratories, each serving specific in-house needs and enhancing the company's capabilities. These include: Mineralogy Laboratory, Mineral Processing Centre, Iron and Steel Research Lab, Hydro Metallurgy Laboratory, Bulk Solids Flow Laboratory, Chemical Laboratory

These labs work together to provide valuable insights into mineral processing and pellet production, benefiting both NMDC and the broader industry.

Currently, the NMDC R&D Centre is engaged in various development projects. One key initiative focuses on mineral conservation, exploring multiple beneficiation process flows – both wet and dry – for different combinations of products such as lumps, sinter fines, and pellet fines from low-grade lateritic or limonitic ore from the Bailadila sector. This project is expected to be completed within a year.

Another project aims to optimise pelletisation process parameters for iron ore with a high goethite content. Additionally, an exploratory project is underway to use non-traditional binders in pelletisation, aiming to reduce environmental impact and improve pellet quality. Several other projects are also in progress.