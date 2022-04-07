Infosys, Rolls-Royce launch 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in India

Information technology giant Infosys and Rolls-Royce on Thursday inaugurated their joint 'Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre' in Bengaluru, India.

The firm's explained, in an official statement, that this centre has been set up to provide high-end research and development (R&D) services integrated with advanced digital capabilities to Rolls-Royce's engineering and group business services from India.

Infosys and Rolls-Royce's stated that their collaboration has been reinforced through strategic deals, aimed at yielding mutual benefits to both organisations over the next seven years.

Speaking about the new centre, Kishore Jayaraman, president - India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce, said, "Our strategic partnership with Infosys presents an exciting opportunity for both companies to leverage combined strengths in engineering and digital innovation to accelerate growth in the civil aerospace market. Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future."

"Infosys is a valued partner to Rolls-Royce, and the capabilities from this collaboration will certainly enhance our shared services portfolio and bring greater value to the business," said Astrid Hartmann, director of global business services, Rolls-Royce.

Jasmeet Singh, executive vice president and global head of manufacturing, Infosys, stated that Infosys is delighted to extend its collaboration with Rolls-Royce and work towards digitally transforming engineering and business process management shared services in India. "This engagement is testament to the longstanding collaboration between Infosys and Rolls-Royce, which is poised to set new benchmarks in the aerospace, defence, and manufacturing sectors," Singh conveyed.

The companies further explained that as part of this collaboration they will combine their aerospace, engineering and digital services capabilities to explore opportunities for driving digital and engineering innovation and associated cost optimisation strategies. By expanding the local talent pool in the country, the two companies aim to deliver manufacturing engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem.

In December 2020, Rolls Royce and Infosys on Wednesday had signed a strategic partnership for aerospace engineering. As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce transitioned a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for civil aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys. Whereas, Infosys continues to provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

