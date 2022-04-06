Netizens share choicest memes after Elon Musk’s appointment to Twitter board

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was appointed on the board of the US-based microblogging site Twitter after he disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the company. Musk will be a class II director and his term will expire at Twitter’s 2024 annual stockholder meeting, as per a company filing.

He will be involved in strategic decisions like Twitter’s Bluesky project and addition of an edit button. He will, however, not have a say in platform’s moderation policies.

It mentioned, “For so long as Mr Musk is serving on the Board and for 90 days thereafter, Mr Musk will not, either alone or as a member of a group, become the beneficial owner of more than 14.9 per cent of the Company’s common stock outstanding at such time, including for these purposes economic exposure through derivative securities, swaps, or hedging transactions.”

The development was also shared by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal in a tweet. He wrote, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing Elon Musk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board.” Musk replied that he is looking forward to working with Agrawal and the Twitter board to make significant improvements.

Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Agrawal’s tweet was also retweeted by the founder and former CEO of the company—Jack Dorsey. He wrote, “I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team.”

I’m really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter’s role in it.



Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team. https://t.co/T4rWEJFAes — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 5, 2022

Soon after this, netizens started sharing their reactions on the internet. While some shared choicest memes, others wanted Musk to bring the former US President Donald Trump back on the platform. A user joked, “Elon Musk should buy Facebook to find out whether Zuck is a lizard once and for all.”

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert wrote, “Now that Elon Musk is Twitter’s largest shareholder, it’s time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!”

Twitter shares closed up 2 per cent at $50.98 on Tuesday, after gaining 27 per cent on Monday.

