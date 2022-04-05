Twitter appoints Elon Musk to its board, tweets CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal welcomes Elon Musk to the company's board. Agrawal announced the move via a fresh set of tweets on Tuesday. The newly appointed CEO believes that the Tesla CEO will "bring great value" to the board. Musk also plans to bring "significant improvements to Twitter in coming months". Who knows, maybe we will finally get the much-awaited edit button. Will we?

"I'm excited to share that we're appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board," Agrawal noted in the announcement tweet.

The Twitter CEO also added that Musk is a "passionate believer and intense critic of the service" and that is exactly what the company and the boardroom require. Agrawal welcomes Elon Musk with the belief that he will make the social media platform "stronger in the long-term".

"Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!" Musk said responding to Agrawal.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also welcomed Musk to the company's board. "I'm really happy Elon is joining the Twitter board! He cares deeply about our world and Twitter's role in it. Parag and Elon both lead with their hearts, and they will be an incredible team," he noted in his tweet.

On Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and that made him the largest shareholder in the company. The move surprised many, as just last week Musk tweeted complaining about free speech on the platform. In fact, he was also seen asking Twitter users if he should launch a new social media platform for users to share their minds. That is when most users suggested Musk buy Twitter, and here he is the company's largest shareholder.

With Musk coming on board, maybe we will finally be able to get the much-awaited Edit button on Twitter, which the former CEO Jack Dorsey was totally against. On the same day Musk bought into Twitter, he polled followers about creating an Edit button.

