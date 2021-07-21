Microsoft-Telangana govt in talks to set up Rs 15,000 cr data centre

Microsoft is in the final leg of talks with the Telangana government to set up a data centre in the state with an overall investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

The US tech giant has zeroed in on a patch of land near Hyderabad for building the facility.

Microsoft's plan to set up the data centre comes close on the heels of Brookfield Infrastructure planning to establish a joint venture to develop such facilities in India under the brand name BAM Digital Realty.

Also Read: Microsoft employees to get bonus worth $1,500 each as pandemic gift

Brookfield Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Canada's Brookfield, and NYSE-listed Digital Realty, the global provider of data centres.

"In the information technology (IT) space, Telangana is already seeing some major investments. Microsoft is establishing its data centre here, and it may come out with a public announcement soon," a source told Business Standard. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Microsoft did not comment on the development.

In 2019, Microsoft and Reliance Jio had inked a deal for a long-term alliance for establishing cloud data centres in India.

Also Read: Telangana govt receives Centre's nod to use drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

Microsoft, as part of the deal, was to bring in its cloud computing service Azure Cloud on Jio's network, targeting small businesses looking to move to cloud technology infrastructure.

Besides Microsoft, other international players of the likes of Google and Amazon Web Services are strengthening their presence in the data centre segment in the country.