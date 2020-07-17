scorecardresearch
Shiv Nadar retires, daughter Roshni takes over as HCL's chairperson

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies on Friday, the company said in a regulatory filing. She will take over from her father Shiv Nadar.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies on Friday Roshni Nadar Malhotra was appointed the chairperson of HCL Technologies on Friday

"...Shiv Nadar, who expressed his desire to step down from position of Chairman. Mr Nadar would continue to be MD of Company with designation as Chief Strategy Officer," teh filing said. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, will succeed him with immediate effect.

(More details soon.)

