TCS Q4 net profit rises 4.4% at Rs 6,904 crore; board recommends 1:1 bonus

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), country's largest IT services firm, on Thursday posted a 4.48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,904 crore for the March quarter. TCS board recommended a 1:1 bonus share issue.

India's biggest software services exporter reported a revenue growth of 8.2 per cent (YoY). Its FY18 Q4 revenue was at Rs 32,075 crore. The Tata Group company accounts for a lion's share of the group's overall profit.

Commenting on the Q4 performance, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, said: "Strong demand in digital across all industry verticals and large transformational deal wins have made this one of our best fourth quarters In recent years. The strong exit allows us to start the new fiscal on a confident note."

"The multiple mega-deals that we won this year are evidence that TCS is their preferred partner in such strategically important initiatives," Gopinathan added.



TCS Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director N Ganapathy Subramaniam said that strong deal wins and a good pipeline positions TCS very well in the new fiscal.

Digital revenue accounted for 23.8 per cent of the revenue, up 42.8 per cent year-on-year.

For the entire 2017-18, TCS saw its net profit dipping 1.7 per cent to Rs 25,826 crore, while revenue rose 4.3 per cent to Rs 1.23 lakh crore.