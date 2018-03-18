Anti-dumping duty imposed on Ofloxacin import from China

The government has imposed anti-dumping duty on import of Chinese pharma product, used in treatment of certain infections, to protect domestic producers from below-cost shipments. The duty on import of 'Ofloxacin' from China will be in the range of $2.58 to $9.48 per kilogram for three years, said a notification issued by the revenue department in the finance ministry.

The levy has been slapped following the recommendations of the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD).

Aarti Drugs had approached the DGAD for initiation of anti-dumping investigation and imposition of the duty concerning imports of Ofloxacin, originating in or exported from China.

After a probe into the imports, the Authority concluded that the product has been exported to India from China below its normal value, resulting in dumping.

The domestic industry has suffered material injury due to dumping of the product..., the DGAD said while recommending the levy.

Ofloxacin is used to treat certain infections including bronchitis, pneumonia and infections of the skin, bladder, urinary tract, reproductive organs, and prostate (a male reproductive gland).

Ofloxacin is in a class of antibiotics called fluoroquinolones. It works by killing bacteria that cause infections.

Countries carry out anti-dumping probe to determine whether their domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in imports which are below the cost of producing them.

As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of WTO. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practises and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.