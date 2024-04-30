AstraZeneca admits its Covishield vaccine may lead to rare side effect. Know what it is

AstraZeneca has admitted for the first time in court documents that its Covid-19 vaccine, sold globally under the brand names Covishield and Vaxzevria among others, may lead to a rare side-effect.

Covishield can cause, in rare cases, a condition that leads to blood clots and low platelet count, the vaccine-maker has said in court documents. This condition is known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

Covishield was produced by the Serum Institute of India and widely administered in the country. AstraZeneca is facing a class action lawsuit in the UK over claims that its vaccine caused deaths and severe injuries in several cases.

What is this rare side effect?

Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is characterized by blood clots and low platelet counts. It is also termed as VITT -- Vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia. A blood clot that forms in a blood vessel can cause thrombosis, which can reduce blood flow in an affected blood vessel.

Thrombocytopenia occurs during low blood's platelet count in body. Platelets help in blood's ability to clot and prevent excessive bleeding.

What is the link between TTS and AstraZeneca Covid vaccine?

Researchers discovered a connection between the vaccine and VITT. The claimants' attorneys contend that VITT is a subset of TTS, despite the fact that AstraZeneca does not seem to be aware of this distinction.

The company's admission marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing legal battle, highlighting the potential risks associated with vaccination.

The lawsuit was initiated by Jamie Scott, who suffered a permanent brain injury after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in April 2021.

In legal documents submitted to the UK High Court, AstraZeneca conceded that its vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS."

This admission follows extensive legal disputes and could lead to substantial payouts if the company acknowledges vaccine-induced illness or death in specific cases. Despite AstraZeneca's admission, the company contests claims of widespread vaccine defects or overstatement of efficacy.