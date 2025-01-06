Bayer aims to expand presence in India with new therapies and strategic collaborations

German multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Bayer is seeking to strengthen its presence in India by expanding its portfolio of therapies and enhancing collaborations across the healthcare ecosystem.

“Our focus in India’s pharmaceutical market is on addressing critical healthcare needs across key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, diabetes, kidney health, women’s health, oncology, and ophthalmology,” said Shweta Rai, Managing Director India and Country Division Head South Asia, Bayer Pharmaceuticals.

Related Articles

Bayer has introduced several therapies to address specific health challenges in these areas. Recent product launches, including Kerendia (finerenone), Verquvo (vericiguat), and Nubeqa (darolutamide), reflect this strategy. Kerendia helps prevent or delay kidney failure in diabetic patients, while Verquvo is designed to reduce hospitalisation rates in patients with worsening heart failure. Nubeqa, a treatment for prostate cancer, has expanded its indications since its launch in July 2022.

“Currently, we are conducting approximately 17 clinical trials in India, spanning Phase III, and IV, with nearly 4,000 Indian participants. This ensures that our treatments are both effective and safe for the local population,” Rai explained.

India plays a significant role in Bayer’s global operations, particularly in research and development. The company’s Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad contributes to R&D, data science, and AI-driven healthcare solutions, supporting global Phase II and III studies.

“To increase accessibility, Bayer has implemented a tiered pricing strategy and patient support programmes. For instance, Kerendia and Verquvo are priced in India at one-fifteenth and one-twentieth of their US prices, respectively. Programmes like ‘Visanne Values You’ and ‘Nu-Life’ offer financial assistance and care for patients managing conditions such as endometriosis and prostate cancer,” said Rai.

Bayer collaborates with organisations such as the Family Planning Association of India (FPAI) and the United Nations Family Planning Association (UNFPA) to implement sustainable reproductive healthcare solutions. The company also operates ‘phygital’ telemedicine centres across various states, offering telehealth services to underserved communities. “Bridging healthcare gaps involves not just innovative therapies but also creating accessible healthcare platforms,” Rai noted.

Strategic collaborations are a key part of Bayer’s growth strategy in India. In May 2024, Bayer Pharmaceuticals Private Limited and Zydus Lifesciences Limited (formerly Cadila Healthcare) announced the conclusion of their joint venture, Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited. Established on 28th January 2011 as a 50:50 partnership to market and sell pharmaceutical products in India, Bayer will now take full ownership of the entity as per the joint venture’s pre-agreed terms. Following the acquisition, Bayer now fully owns Bayer Zydus Pharma, allowing the company to align its health solutions more closely with local market needs in India. This strategic move strengthens Bayer’s operations in the Indian pharmaceutical market.

“Partnerships with companies like Zydus, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories have broadened access to second brands of critical drugs such as Kerendia and Verquvo. These partnerships leverage local expertise to improve the availability of treatments. Additionally, our acquisition of the remaining 25% stake in Bayer Zydus Pharma Private Limited strengthens our operations in India,” said Rai.

“With full ownership, Bayer aims to align its health solutions more closely with local market needs, she said.