Eli Lilly Launches weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India 

With diabetes and obesity cases surging in India, pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company (India) has launched Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injectable drug for chronic weight management and type 2 diabetes.

Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Mounjaro is the first dual-target therapy that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptors, helping regulate blood sugar levels while promoting weight loss. The 2.5 mg dose is priced at Rs 3,500 per injection, with a monthly cost of Rs 14,000, while the 5 mg dose is Rs 4,375 per injection.

A new class of treatment

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, obesity is increasing, with 6.5% of Indian adults classified as obese. Excess weight is linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and metabolic disorders, making new treatments crucial. India has nearly 100 million adults living with obesity, a chronic disease that also raises the risk of over 200 health complications, including hypertension, dyslipidaemia, coronary heart disease, and obstructive sleep apnoea. Experts note that many diabetes patients in India struggle with suboptimal glycaemic control (difficulty maintaining stable blood sugar levels), highlighting the need for newer therapies.

Unlike conventional diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro works by enhancing insulin secretion, reducing glucagon production, slowing gastric emptying, and improving fat metabolism. This combination not only lowers blood sugar but also reduces hunger, leading to weight loss. The drug has shown promising results in global clinical trials. In the SURMOUNT-1 study, adults with obesity or excess weight (without diabetes) who took Mounjaro 15 mg lost an average of 21.8 kg over 72 weeks, while those on the 5 mg dose lost 15.4 kg. In contrast, participants on a placebo (inactive treatment) lost just 3.2 kg.

Additionally, one in three patients on the highest dose lost over 25% of their body weight. For type 2 diabetes, the SURPASS clinical trial programme found that Mounjaro reduced A1C levels by up to 2.4% over 40 weeks, whether used alone or with commonly prescribed diabetes drugs like metformin and SGLT2 inhibitors. A1C is a measure of average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months, used to assess diabetes control.

“The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India.

A Market Poised for Disruption

Lilly’s Mounjaro enters a growing weight-loss drug market in India, especially with the global success of GLP-1 receptor agonists like Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic). Before its launch in India, Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) was available in several key markets, including the United States, where it is marketed as Zepbound for obesity treatment, and the United Kingdom and Europe, where it is sold as Mounjaro for both type 2 diabetes and weight management. In China, the drug had a limited launch in 2024, with a broader rollout planned for 2025. Lilly also aims to introduce Mounjaro in Brazil and Mexico by 2026 as part of its expansion into emerging markets. Industry analysts expect Indian pharmaceutical companies to introduce their own versions once patents expire in the coming years.

Companies like Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Lupin are already working on GLP-1-based therapies, preparing for increased demand once patents expire in 2026 in various global markets. When a drug’s patent expires, other companies can produce generic versions, leading to lower prices and wider availability. Novo Nordisk, which dominates this segment, is expected to expand access and reduce prices to counter new competition, according to industry sources.

Will Cost Limit Mounjaro’s Reach in India?

While Mounjaro offers a new approach to diabetes and obesity management, its cost could be a barrier, doctors have said. “Obesity and diabetes are serious conditions linked to various life-limiting health complications, making effective and sustained treatment critical. We are pleased to introduce Mounjaro in India to address these unmet medical needs. Mounjaro may offer a new approach to metabolic health management, providing healthcare providers with an innovative option to treat these diseases,” said Dr. Manish Mistry, Senior Medical Director, Lilly India.

Tirzepatide, another injectable medication for weight loss and diabetes management, is seen as a major advancement, but its affordability remains a concern per doctors. “Its cost may limit access to a small group of patients. Wider availability could depend on future price adjustments or more affordable alternatives. Additionally, addressing lifestyle factors alongside medication remains important for long-term success in managing obesity and diabetes,” said Dr. Anoop Misra, Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences.

With more pharmaceutical companies entering the obesity and diabetes drug market, the coming years could bring greater price competition and improved accessibility. The launch of Semaglutide in January 2022 has contributed to the growth of the anti-obesity market, as per industry experts.

“The market has increased in value over the last five years,” said Sheetal Sapale, VP Commercial at Pharmarack, a commerce-to-insights technology company. She noted that this may not necessarily reflect a proportional rise in obesity cases but rather a growing interest in medical interventions. However, she cautioned that without lifestyle changes, people often regain lost weight—or even more—after discontinuing treatment.

While such medications are typically recommended for morbidly obese individuals, in India, film stars and affluent individuals are increasingly using them. “The market for these drugs is expanding,” Sapale noted. “Novo Nordisk had estimated that the market would double after the launch of Rybelsus (oral semaglutide), but it actually grew 22 times, and the company is still working to meet supply,” she said.