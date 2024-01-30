Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Ichnos Sciences establish alliance for cancer drug discovery

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and its subsidiary, Ichnos Sciences Inc. on Tuesday said that they have launched a collaborative effort named Ichnos Glenmark Innovation (IGI) to expedite the development of new cancer treatments.

This partnership combines Glenmark's expertise in small molecule research with Ichnos' focus on novel biologics, aiming to create advanced therapies for hematological malignancies and solid tumors, the company said in a statement. IGI is introducing a pipeline of three oncology molecules currently undergoing clinical trials, targeting multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, and solid tumors. Two of these molecules have been granted orphan drug designation by the U.S. FDA. Additionally, IGI has licensed two autoimmune disease assets to other companies.

With over 150 scientists, IGI is utilizing three global centers i.e. Ichnos' clinical development headquarters in New York City, a biologics research center in Lausanne, Switzerland, and Glenmark's small molecule research center in Mumbai, India. This collaboration aims to leverage diverse expertise and infrastructure for drug discovery, said the company.

“Innovation is an integral part of our organization’s fabric and through IGI, we are confident of getting closer to our quest to develop a novel cancer drug for the world. Additionally, this will also enhance shareholder value by optimizing the cost of development,” said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

IGI's pipeline includes ISB 1442, a biparatopic bispecific antibody for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and acute myeloid leukemia, and ISB 2001, a trispecific antibody for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Additionally, GRC 54276, an inhibitor targeting hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1, is being studied for advanced solid tumors, said the company.

While focusing primarily on oncology, IGI has out-licensed two autoimmune disease assets: ISB 880, an IL-1RAP antagonist monoclonal antibody, and ISB 830 Telazorlimab, an OX40 antagonist antibody. ISB 830 has completed Phase 2b studies in atopic dermatitis and shows potential in rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.

“Ichnos Glenmark Innovation is a collaborative venture backed by a strong, collective pipeline of novel multispecifics and small molecules. Supported by an experienced leadership and comprising a team that ardently believes in challenging the frontiers of science, IGI seeks to accelerate drug development by combining technologies, expertise, and forces while leveraging Glenmark’s footprint in India. We look forward to joining hands with other like‐minded entities, including biotech companies and academia,” Cyril Konto, President and CEO, Ichnos Glenmark Innovation, said.

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation aims to advance cancer treatment options through collaborative research and development efforts. With a focus on expanding therapeutic options for patients, the alliance seeks to make significant contributions to oncology and autoimmune disease treatment, the company said.