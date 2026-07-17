Govt approves Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug, Wegovy, for fatty liver disease treatment

The Indian government has approved Novo Nordisk’s obesity drug, Wegovy, for the treatment of fatty liver disease. Novo Nordisk said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved Wegovy’s 2.4 mg semaglutide injection for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which is a serious form of fatty liver disease.

Advertisement

Novo Nordisk said about two in three people in India have fatty liver disease, which offers immense potential for the drugmaker due to the vast patient population.

MUST READ | Novo Nordisk gets US FDA approval for higher-dose Wegovy, as India's generic Semaglutide war begins

The blockbuster obesity medicine contains active ingredient semaglutide, which is approved in India for chronic weight management. It is also approved in multiple markets.

In India, Novo takes on Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro and other lower-cost generic obesity products launched by other local companies, including Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma. As per Pharmarack data, Novo sold about 76,000 ⁠units ​of Wegovy in India in ​the first six months of 2026.

DON'T MISS | Novo Nordisk eyes oral Wegovy as semaglutide generics loom

Advertisement

MASH is caused by the buildup of fats in the liver that can lead to inflammation and liver damage. This can lead to more severe liver complications if left untreated. It is a silent disease, and people ‌often ⁠do not have symptoms until the disease has progressed to an advanced stage, the company added.

(With Reuters inputs)