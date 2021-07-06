Govt asks Pfizer to expedite COVID-19 vaccine application process

In a bid to hasten India's vaccination drive, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has asked the US-based pharma giant Pfizer to file application papers to bring its COVID-19 vaccine to India despite its ongoing talks with the government over indemnity against legal proceedings.

US firm is asking for protection against legal proceedings in case of any side effect or adverse event. The drug regulator has written twice to Pfizer on the same, said a report in The Economic Times.

The pharma behemoth has stated that its engagement with the Indian government will continue to support the latter's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the daily reported. Last month, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had said that Pfizer's life-saving jab is in the final stages of getting approval from Indian authorities. If approved, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is likely to cost less than $10 per dose (around Rs 730) in India, which would be the lowest-priced mRNA-based vaccine globally.

Pfizer's vaccine costs $19.5 per dose (Rs 1,423) in the US, around $21 per dose (Rs 1,532) in the UK and at $23.2 per dose (Rs 1,693) in the EU. Pfizer has stated that it will provide 5 crore vaccine doses to the Indian government-1 crore in July, 1 crore in August, 2 crore in September, and 1 crore in October. It also mentioned that it will deal only with the Government of India (GoI) and the GoI will have to make the payment to Pfizer India.

