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IRCTC, Titagarh, Ircon, Texmaco Rail: Railway stocks rise up to 5% on border rail upgrade plan 

IRCTC, Titagarh, Ircon, Texmaco Rail: Railway stocks rise up to 5% on border rail upgrade plan 

IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon, Texmaco Rail: RailTel shares closed 2.25% higher at Rs 290.85. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 9334 crore. IRCTC stock too ended 5% higher at Rs 513.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 4:45 PM IST
IRCTC, Titagarh, Ircon, Texmaco Rail: Railway stocks rise up to 5% on border rail upgrade plan Shares of Ircon International also ended 5% higher at Rs 132. RVNL shares gained 3.19% to Rs 232.65 with the market cap rising to Rs 48,507 crore.

Shares of railway firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, Texmaco Rail and IRFC ended in the green on Monday amid a Bloomberg report which said the government plans to invest as much as Rs 45,000 crore ($4.7 billion) on railway upgrades along its borders with China, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

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Subsequently, RailTel shares closed 2.25% higher at Rs 290.85. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 9334 crore.

IRCTC stock too ended 5% higher at Rs 513 today. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 41,040 crore.

Another rail sector stock Titagarh Rail closed 3.64% higher at Rs 855. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 11,514 crore.

Shares of Ircon International also ended 5% higher at Rs 132.

RVNL shares gained 3.19% to Rs 232.65 with the market cap rising to Rs 48,507 crore.

Texmaco Rail and IRFC shares too closed over 1% higher in the current session.


The proposed investment, expected to be executed over the next 18 to 24 months, will fund the construction of new railway tracks, platforms and network upgrades across border states, including Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and several states in the Northeast, according to the Bloomberg report.

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The planned programme is estimated to account for nearly 22% of the total railway infrastructure spending earmarked for the next two years, highlighting the government's increased focus on strengthening connectivity in strategically important border regions.

The latest investment blueprint indicates that the Narendra Modi-led government* is significantly expanding its border infrastructure push beyond previously announced plans. It builds on the $3.4 billion railway development programme reported by Bloomberg News in September, which focused on constructing new rail corridors, bridges and tunnels across India's northeastern region. The broader initiative underscores the government's long-term strategy to enhance transport connectivity, improve logistics and reinforce infrastructure along the country's border areas.


Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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