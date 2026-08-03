IRCTC, Titagarh, Ircon, Texmaco Rail: Railway stocks rise up to 5% on border rail upgrade plan 

IRCTC stock too ended 5% higher at Rs 513 today. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 41,040 crore.

Another rail sector stock Titagarh Rail closed 3.64% higher at Rs 855. Market cap of the railway firm rose to Rs 11,514 crore.

Shares of Ircon International also ended 5% higher at Rs 132.

RVNL shares gained 3.19% to Rs 232.65 with the market cap rising to Rs 48,507 crore.

Texmaco Rail and IRFC shares too closed over 1% higher in the current session.



The proposed investment, expected to be executed over the next 18 to 24 months, will fund the construction of new railway tracks, platforms and network upgrades across border states, including Punjab, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and several states in the Northeast, according to the Bloomberg report.

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The planned programme is estimated to account for nearly 22% of the total railway infrastructure spending earmarked for the next two years, highlighting the government's increased focus on strengthening connectivity in strategically important border regions.

The latest investment blueprint indicates that the Narendra Modi-led government* is significantly expanding its border infrastructure push beyond previously announced plans. It builds on the $3.4 billion railway development programme reported by Bloomberg News in September, which focused on constructing new rail corridors, bridges and tunnels across India's northeastern region. The broader initiative underscores the government's long-term strategy to enhance transport connectivity, improve logistics and reinforce infrastructure along the country's border areas.



