How quickly can Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine hit the market?

Fifty-two days after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced its partnership with Bharat Biotech to develop a fully indigenous vaccine, the Hyderabad-based company has said that the vaccine candidate COVAXIN has received regulatory approval for accelerated human clinical trials.
COVAXIN, which is a fully indigenous vaccine, has been developed using a strain isolated at ICMR's National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. Bharat Biotech has received the approval for accelerated phase 1 and 2 human clinical trials of the vaccine candidate.
Now, the question is how long will it take for the vaccine to be ready for use. Let's understand the duration of different stages of vaccine development to get an idea:
As per global average, a drug candidate in a lab typically takes 12 years to hit the market; a vaccine takes 8-10 years. They are put through different phases of clinical trials which take years.
But that's not it. Regulators sometimes demand bigger surveys before clearing the drug or vaccine, which can further delay the process.
However, in situations such as the ongoing pandemic, it's in everybody's interest for things to move fast in vaccine development. So, we have what's called accelerated trials.
Under the accelerated trials:
But, to make the vaccine development process even faster, these 2 phases will now happen together in the case of COVAXIN, and other coronavirus vaccine candidates around the world.
After these three phases, the trial results are presented to regulator for approvals and validation which could take up to 6 months even in accelerated trials.
Bharat Biotech isn't committing a timeline, but based on the above processes, and if the vaccine does not fail at any stage, the earliest COVAXIN could hit the market is late 2021.
Meanwhile, there are close to 150 vaccines under different stages of development, according to the World Health Organisation. Among them, there are about 10 or so, which are in a relatively advanced stage of development. The WHO has listed these vaccine candidates on different stages of development as of June 29:
