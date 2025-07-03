Novo, Lilly race for supremacy in India’s anti-obesity drug market

India’s anti-obesity drug market is seeing a sharp escalation in competition, as global pharmaceutical majors Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly accelerate their efforts to capture share in the chronic weight management segment.

Just two days after Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg) in India, Eli Lilly received regulatory approval for the KwikPen® format of its rival therapy Mounjaro (tirzepatide), setting the stage for a high-stakes scientific and commercial battle in one of the world’s largest obesity markets.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“With the launch of Wegovy and the swift follow-up approval for Mounjaro’s KwikPen, we are seeing an intensification of the scientific and commercial race for weight loss leadership in India,” Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice President–Institutional Research at Systematix, a stock broking firm.

India’s growing obesity crisis lends urgency to these developments. According to the ICMR-INDIAB study, 254 million Indians are living with generalised obesity, while 351 million suffer from abdominal obesity. Obesity is linked to over 200 health complications, including Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and sleep disorders. The World Obesity Federation projects that India’s obesity-related healthcare costs will increase tenfold by 2060 compared to 2030.

India’s anti-obesity drug market, currently valued at ₹3,000–₹3,500 crore, is projected to grow almost eightfold to ₹25,000 crore by 2030, according to IMARC Group. Market analysts believe both companies are strategically positioning themselves early to tap this explosive growth.

Advertisement

Both Wegovy and Mounjaro are once-weekly injectable therapies. Wegovy is India’s first GLP-1 analogue approved for weight loss and reduction of cardiovascular risk. Mounjaro—introduced in March 2025—is the only therapy in India that targets both GIP and GLP-1 receptors, offering a differentiated mechanism of action for treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The latest approval for the KwikPen format aligns Lilly’s delivery model with Novo’s, making it a stronger competitor. “Obesity is a chronic condition requiring sustained intervention. With Wegovy, we offer an evidence-based therapy that addresses both weight loss and cardiometabolic health in a single weekly dose,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

The newly approved Mounjaro KwikPen—a multi-dose, single-patient-use prefilled pen—will be available in six strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg. “Offering a convenient way for patients to take their medication, all six dosage options for Mounjaro KwikPen will soon be available in India, supporting a more personalised approach to treatment allowing healthacre professionals to tailor care based on individual patient needs and clinical goals, said Winselow Tucker, President & General Manager, Eli Lilly India.

Advertisement

Clinical demand is expected to rise significantly. Data from clinical trials show that nearly one in three patients treated with Wegovy, alongside lifestyle changes, lost 20% or more of their body weight. Mounjaro, through its dual hormone pathway, also improves insulin sensitivity, reduces appetite, and delays gastric emptying—beneficial for both diabetic and non-diabetic patients.

India-specific pricing is central to both launches. Wegovy follows a gradual dose-escalation model, starting at ₹4,336.25 per weekly dose (0.25 mg to 1 mg), rising to ₹6,503.75 for the highest dose (2.4 mg). Mounjaro, priced between ₹14,000 and ₹17,500 per month, recorded sales of nearly ₹24 crore in its first three months, according to Indian pharma market data compiled by Pharmarack.

“As Wegovy is a convenient once-a-week dose, it is likely to gain traction quickly,” said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President – Commercial, Pharmarack. “Novo Nordisk has already built a strong prescriber base in India through Rybelsus (oral semaglutide), which has been on the market for over two years. Doctors who have seen successful outcomes with Rybelsus are likely to trust Wegovy.”

While Lilly has not yet disclosed pricing or a launch date for the KwikPen, both companies are expected to ramp up physician engagement, patient awareness campaigns, and supply chain expansion in the coming months.