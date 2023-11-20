Older Indian women demands treatment for non-communicable diseases: UN report

The preliminary findings from the progress report on the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing, spanning 2021-2023, revealed that older Indian women expressed health demands related to non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, hypertension, and joint pains.

Globally, older women, including those in India, stressed the significance of having access to sufficient and nutritious food, underscoring the necessity for policies and programmes catering to the nutritional requirements specific to older individuals, according to the report. Across all six WHO regions, older women advocated for “free treatment” and “cheaper medicines”, along with timely, comprehensive, and consistent check-ups.

The report highlighted a 2022 study conducted by the National Bureau of Economic Research, focusing on levels of loneliness and isolation among the elderly in Tamil Nadu. The findings indicated alarming rates of loneliness, with 20-30% of older individuals living with their spouses, 30-40% of those cohabiting with others, and a staggering 60% or more of those living alone reporting frequent feeling of loneliness.

Specific health demands voiced by older women in India were illuminated in the study, covering various countries, including Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Senegal, Serbia, and South Africa. The study underscored the prevalence of demands related to non-communicable diseases in India, with a particular focus on issues such as diabetes, hypertension, and joint pains.

While the report did not explicitly mention India in the context of emergency situations, it emphasised the global importance of age-friendly environments in enhancing community resilience during crises. The document underscored the need for urgent and appropriate interventions, showcasing their relevance in a country like India, which grapples with numerous challenges in managing emergencies.

In the inaugural phase of the United Nations Decade, the report said progress has been achieved despite the global challenges encountered since 2020. The decade envisioned a world where longevity is intertwined with health, providing a comprehensive framework to guide this transformative journey.

Despite strides, challenges persist, particularly in the limited resources allocated to advance healthy ageing, emphasising the urgency for heightened commitment and increased investment. The report said that with projections indicating that 80% of the world’s older population will reside in low- and middle-income countries by 2050, a global call for concerted and accelerated action emerges, urging a prioritisation of initiatives in these regions for a resilient and inclusive future.