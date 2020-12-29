Sputnik V-AstraZeneca combination can provide 2-year immunity, claim Russian developers

In a recent development pertaining to COVID-19 vaccines, the developers of Russia's Sputnik V at the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology have claimed that in combination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, their vaccine will ensure immunity for two years.

Russia's Gamaleya centre had earlier invited researchers from the University of Oxford to add a component of its vaccine to a component of AstraZeneca's, informed Alexander Gintsburg, the centre's head on Monday.

The vaccine developed in collaboration by the University of Oxford with AstraZeneca will be a two-component one, potentially increasing the strength as well as the duration of the arising immunity. The vaccine is being developed buy Serum Institute of India, which also happens to be the global leader in the manufacturing of vaccines.

Speaking to state-owned Russia-24, Gintsburg added that the combination comes "as a result of using such a two-component hybrid vaccine, memory cells will be much better formed, and the vaccine will obviously, accordingly, protect the vaccinated not for 3-4 months, but at least for two years, although, of course, additional work will be required to prove this experimentally."

