Supreme Court stray dog ruling may boost India’s Rs 500 crore rabies vaccine market

India’s rabies vaccine market spanning both human and veterinary segments is set for a significant boost following the Supreme Court’s directive on August 11 ordering the removal, sterilisation, vaccination, and sheltering of all stray dogs within eight weeks.

The order overturns the long-standing “catch-neuter-release” model under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, and has been referred to a three-judge bench for review. Its sweeping instructions, including CCTV monitoring of compliance, are already prompting state and municipal bodies to reassess anti-rabies procurement plans.

India accounts for 36% of global rabies deaths, with WHO estimating 18,000–20,000 fatalities annually. The economic burden is also significant around Rs 23.8 crore in health costs and productivity losses each year, according to a study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia in June 2025.

Municipal rabies control budgets have so far been inconsistent and underfunded. With the apex court now mandating strict sterilisation and annual canine vaccination nationwide, the Rs 296.43 crore veterinary rabies vaccine market in 2023 projected by IMARC Group to reach Rs 410.82 crore by 2030 could see faster growth than earlier expected. The broader Indian animal vaccine market (all species) is projected to grow from Rs 3,899.45 crore in 2024 to Rs 7,114.2 crore by 2033.

On the human health front, demand for WHO-prequalified post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is also likely to rise. Pharmarack data shows that the anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) market recorded annual consumption of 7.6 million doses in the trade channel, valued at Rs 266 crore as of July 2025. Including government procurement, the human ARV market is estimated at Rs 500 crore, growing at a little over 10% annually.

ARVs account for about 90% of the market value, increasing from Rs 225 crore in July 2024 to Rs 240 crore in July 2025. The immunoglobulin segment, though smaller, grew from Rs 18 crore to Rs 25 crore in the same period. Demand peaks in summer and monsoon months, particularly in January, March, and July, which align with higher reported dog bite incidents. “Higher sales are seen in these periods, with July 2025 recording ARV sales of 7.23 lakh doses,” said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Pharmarack.

Serum Institute’s Rabivax S and Indian Immunologicals’ Abhayrab together account for around 66% of ARV market value in 2025, each selling about 2.33 million doses. Bharat Biotech’s Chirorab has declined from 2.82 million doses in 2021 to 0.87 million in 2025, while Mankind Pharma’s Equirab holds a significant share in the sera segment, according to Pharmarack.

Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), told BT that the total trade market for human ARVs is about 8–9 million doses valued at Rs 214 crore, with government procurement accounting for 13–14 million doses worth Rs 280 crore. IIL holds 42% of the trade market and about 60% of the government segment, giving it an overall 52% share. He added that demand is growing due to greater awareness around PEP and the importance of timely intervention.

Another significant company Bharat Biotech and Chiron Behring manufacture Indirab and Chirorab respectively. “Both vaccines have been designed to meet the public health needs of India and several other countries. We are committed to reducing the disease burden of rabies and improving lives and livelihoods,” Suchitra Ella, Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

A nationwide survey of 534 health facilities across 60 districts in 15 states, conducted between March 2022 and August 2023 and published in The Lancet Regional Health – Southeast Asia, revealed significant supply gaps. While nearly 80% of public health facilities stocked ARVs, only about one in five had rabies immunoglobulin (RIG), which is essential for treating severe bites.

Primary care centres, the first point of contact for most bite victims, fared worst, with only 58.9% of urban centres stocking ARVs and just 5.9% stocking RIG. Secondary and tertiary facilities had over 90% ARV availability. Regionally, the south zone reported the highest ARV availability (93.2%), followed by the west (89.5%), east (81.4%), and north (76%). The north-east lagged at 60%. In RIG supply, medical colleges performed best (69.2%), but urban primary centres had almost no coverage.

The survey also noted that nearly two-thirds of facilities have shifted to the intradermal (ID) regimen, which can reduce vaccine costs by up to 60% and extend supply. However, adoption is below 40% in the east and north-east.

With reported dog bite cases rising from 21 lakh in 2022 to 37 lakh in 2024, the need for timely access to both vaccines and RIG has become urgent. Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) COO–India Business, Sivani Serma Deka, said the company manufactures around 1 lakh doses of ARV per month for both public and private health systems. “With the rise in dog bite cases, ensuring timely access to vaccines is a public health imperative. By FY26, we aim to increase manufacturing by 15–20%, supporting India’s mission to eliminate rabies through prompt and complete post-exposure treatment.”