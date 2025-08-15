Business Today
News
india
'Freedom should not be selective': Sonali Bendre joins voices against court order on stray dogs

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Aug 15, 2025 4:54 PM IST
‘Freedom should not be selective’: Sonali Bendre joins voices against court order on stray dogsHer post on X (formerly Twitter) came in response to the Supreme Court’s order to capture and move Delhi’s community dogs to shelters.

Actor Sonali Bendre marked Independence Day with a pointed reminder: “Freedom should not be selective.” Her post on X (formerly Twitter) was in response to the Supreme Court’s recent directive to capture and relocate Delhi’s community dogs to shelters or distant areas — a move that has sparked sharp criticism from animal welfare groups and public figures.

Earlier, actor John Abraham, in a letter to Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, called the order “impractical” and “inhumane,” urging the court to reconsider. “These are not ‘strays’ but community dogs — respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right,” he wrote.

Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev also appealed for compassion in a video shared by animal welfare group Petfamilia. “They are the most beautiful creatures… give them a better life and don’t throw them out,” he said. Dev’s advocacy dates back years; in 2023, he petitioned the Delhi High Court against provisions allowing euthanasia of strays, following the killing of a pregnant dog in 2022.

The Supreme Court’s August 11 order instructed the Delhi government and civic bodies to capture, leash, and shelter stray dogs without returning them to public spaces. On August 14, a three-judge bench reserved its verdict after hearing arguments.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal warned that mass confinement could lead to cruelty and public health issues, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta defended the move by citing over 37 lakh dog bite cases annually. Critics and animal rights groups have called for a scientific, humane approach centred on sterilisation, vaccination, and community care instead of large-scale removal.

Published on: Aug 15, 2025 4:54 PM IST
