'Only population control will work': RSS chief on Delhi's stray dog issue as SC orders shelter plan

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat weighed in on the stray dog issue in Delhi, stating that the only effective solution lies in controlling their population, not confining them to shelters. His remarks follow the Supreme Court’s directive to relocate strays to shelters across Delhi-NCR. Bhagwat, who holds a veterinary science degree, made the comments during a religious congregation in Cuttack.

“The problem can be solved only by regulating the population of street dogs. But, it cannot be resolved by putting stray dogs in shelters,” Bhagwat said at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, addressing over 500 saints from across the country.

To illustrate his point, he referred to traditional practices — like leaving milk for calves while milking cows — as an example of coexistence and balance with nature.

“This is the art of striking a balance between man and nature. The nature should be conserved by maintaining a balance between development and environment,” he added.

Bhagwat argued that traditional methods offer sustainable solutions to environmental issues. He cited India’s fertile soil as an example, attributing it to farmers who take only what is needed from the land, unlike European practices that, he said, have degraded soil in parts of Africa due to overuse of fertilisers.

“Indian soil is fertile because our farmers do not extract more from the earth. They use Mother Earth to produce grains required for consumption, unlike the Europeans who destroyed the soil in Africa by using excessive fertilisers for maximum grain production,” he said.

The Supreme Court’s directive followed a suo motu case initiated on July 28 after a media report highlighted rising cases of stray dog bites and rabies among children in the national capital.